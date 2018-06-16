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KWAN_CCC_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The KWAN_CCC indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the KWAN_CCC.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator KWAN_CCC_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20609
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