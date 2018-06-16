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Indicators

2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator_HTF.mq5 (23.43 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.mq5 (21.67 KB) view
XMA_Ichimoku.mq5 (19.47 KB) view
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Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, there must be indicators 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.ex5 and XMA_Ichimoku.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20616

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