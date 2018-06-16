Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4413
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, there must be indicators 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.ex5 and XMA_Ichimoku.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20616
An oscillator based on the difference of two smoothed, different-period Tenkan-Sen lines in form of a colored histogram.VR---Moving
An Expert Advisor based on indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA) and implemented as a class.
The EA based on two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators. Selecting the lot calculation mode: Manually or in the risk percentage per trade. Position trailing.Sar_HTF_Alert
Indicator iSAR with the timeframe selection option in input parameters, implemented in color, with the possibility to generate alerts when the trend changes its direction.