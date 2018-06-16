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Stochastic_ROC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Price Rate-of-Change (ROC) indicator based on stochastic.
It has eight input parameters:
- Stochastic K period - the period of calculating the stochastic %K line;
- Stochastic D period - the period of calculating the stochastic %D line;
- Stochastic Slowing - the period of calculating the stochastic Slowing line;
- Stochastic MA Method - stochastic calculation method;
- Stochastic Price field - stochastic calculation prices;
- Stochastic line - stochastic line used for calculating the indicator:
- Main - main line;
- Signal - signal line.
- ROC period - the period of calculating the ROC;
- Calculation type - type of calculations:
- Absolute - absolute values;
- Relative - relative values.
The ROC indicator is not required for calculations, since it is calculated by the indicator itself.
Calculations:
If Type = Absolute Stochastic, then ROC = ((Stochastic(Now) - Stochastic(Prev)), If Type = Relative Stochastic, then ROC = ((Stochastic(Now) - Stochastic(Prev)) / Stochastic(Prev))*100
ROC:
ROC = ((CLOSE (i) - CLOSE (i - n)) / CLOSE (i - n)) * 100 CLOSE (i) - the price of closing the current bar; CLOSE (i - n) - the close price n bars ago;
Fig.1. Stochastic ROC Absolute
Fig.2. Stochastic ROC Relative
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20573
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