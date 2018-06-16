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Indicators

Stochastic_ROC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Price Rate-of-Change (ROC) indicator based on stochastic.

It has eight input parameters:

  • Stochastic K period - the period of calculating the stochastic %K line;
  • Stochastic D period - the period of calculating the stochastic %D line;
  • Stochastic Slowing - the period of calculating the stochastic Slowing line;
  • Stochastic MA Method - stochastic calculation method;
  • Stochastic Price field - stochastic calculation prices;
  • Stochastic line - stochastic line used for calculating the indicator:
    • Main - main line;
    • Signal - signal line.
  • ROC period - the period of calculating the ROC;
  • Calculation type - type of calculations:
    • Absolute - absolute values;
    • Relative - relative values.

The ROC indicator is not required for calculations, since it is calculated by the indicator itself.

Calculations:

If Type = Absolute Stochastic, then ROC = ((Stochastic(Now) - Stochastic(Prev)),
If Type = Relative Stochastic, then ROC = ((Stochastic(Now) - Stochastic(Prev)) / Stochastic(Prev))*100

ROC:

ROC = ((CLOSE (i) - CLOSE (i - n)) / CLOSE (i - n)) * 100
CLOSE (i) - the price of closing the current bar;
CLOSE (i - n) - the close price n bars ago;

Fig.1. Stochastic ROC Absolute

Fig.1. Stochastic ROC Absolute

Fig.2. Stochastic ROC Relative

Fig.2. Stochastic ROC Relative

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20573

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