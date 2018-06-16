Price Rate-of-Change (ROC) indicator based on stochastic.

It has eight input parameters:

Stochastic K period - the period of calculating the stochastic %K line;

- the period of calculating the stochastic %K line; Stochastic D period - the period of calculating the stochastic %D line;

- the period of calculating the stochastic %D line; Stochastic Slowing - the period of calculating the stochastic Slowing line;

- the period of calculating the stochastic Slowing line; Stochastic MA Method - stochastic calculation method;

- stochastic calculation method; Stochastic Price field - stochastic calculation prices;

- stochastic calculation prices; Stochastic line - stochastic line used for calculating the indicator: Main - main line; Signal - signal line.

- stochastic line used for calculating the indicator: ROC period - the period of calculating the ROC;

- the period of calculating the ROC; Calculation type - type of calculations: Absolute - absolute values; Relative - relative values.

- type of calculations:

The ROC indicator is not required for calculations, since it is calculated by the indicator itself.

Calculations: If Type = Absolute Stochastic, then ROC = ((Stochastic(Now) - Stochastic(Prev)), If Type = Relative Stochastic, then ROC = ((Stochastic(Now) - Stochastic(Prev)) / Stochastic(Prev))*100 ROC: ROC = ((CLOSE (i) - CLOSE (i - n)) / CLOSE (i - n)) * 100 CLOSE (i) - the price of closing the current bar; CLOSE (i - n) - the close price n bars ago;

Fig.1. Stochastic ROC Absolute

Fig.2. Stochastic ROC Relative