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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GoldWarrior02b - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA uses indicators iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), ZigZag, and Impulse. Position trailing is possible.
Inputs
- Lots - the initial volume of the positions;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
- Averaging period (for "Impulse" and "CCI") - the averaging period, common for indicators "Impulse" and "CCI";
- ZigZag: Depth - indicator ZigZag: Parameter Depth;
- ZigZag: Deviation - indicator ZigZag: Parameter Deviation;
- ZigZag: Backstep - indicator ZigZag: Parameter Backstep;
- Profit target for closing all positions - profit target, at which we close all positions;
- Output, "false" -> in "Experts", "true" -> in Chart - displaying the messages on the screen or in a tab;
- Negative impulse value for SELL signal - the negative impulse value for SELL (for example, if the value of "-30" is set, no SELL signal will appear at the impulse of "-40", while the SELL signal will appear at the impulse of "-20");
- Positive impulse value for BUY signal - the positive impulse value for BUY (for example, if the value of "-30" is set, no BUY signal will appear at the impulse of "-40", while the BUY signal will appear at the impulse of "-20");
- Multiplier of hedge positions of 1st and 2nd level - the multiplier of the initial lot for hedging.
Test for several symbols on H1 from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.26:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20577
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