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Experts

GoldWarrior02b - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7263
Rating:
(10)
Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
GoldWarrior02b.mq5 (63.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Impulse\
Impulse.mq5 (14.97 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses indicators iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), ZigZag, and Impulse. Position trailing is possible.


Inputs

  • Lots - the initial volume of the positions;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
  • Averaging period (for "Impulse" and "CCI") - the averaging period, common for indicators "Impulse" and "CCI";
  • ZigZag: Depth - indicator ZigZag: Parameter Depth;
  • ZigZag: Deviation - indicator ZigZag: Parameter Deviation;
  • ZigZag: Backstep - indicator ZigZag: Parameter Backstep;
  • Profit target for closing all positions - profit target, at which we close all positions;
  • Output, "false" -> in "Experts", "true" -> in Chart - displaying the messages on the screen or in a tab;
  • Negative impulse value for SELL signal - the negative impulse value for SELL (for example, if the value of "-30" is set, no SELL signal will appear at the impulse of "-40", while the SELL signal will appear at the impulse of "-20");
  • Positive impulse value for BUY signal - the positive impulse value for BUY (for example, if the value of "-30" is set, no BUY signal will appear at the impulse of "-40", while the BUY signal will appear at the impulse of "-20");
  • Multiplier of hedge positions of 1st and 2nd level - the multiplier of the initial lot for hedging.

Test for several symbols on H1 from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.26:

GoldWarrior02b

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20577

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