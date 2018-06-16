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Stochastic_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Stochastic MACD oscillator shows in a separate window the stochastic MACD.
It has six input parameters:
- MACD Fast MA - fast MA to calculate MACD;
- MACD Slow MA - slow MA to calculate MACD;
- MACD Signal period - the signal period of the MACD line;
- Stoch period - the period of calculating the stochastic;
- Method - calculation method;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20572
Stochastic_Slow
Slow Stochastic.Stochastic_Fast
Fast Stochastic.
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