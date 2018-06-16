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Indicators

Stochastic_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Stochastic MACD oscillator shows in a separate window the stochastic MACD.

It has six input parameters:

  • MACD Fast MA - fast MA to calculate MACD;
  • MACD Slow MA - slow MA to calculate MACD;
  • MACD Signal period - the signal period of the MACD line;
  • Stoch period - the period of calculating the stochastic;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20572

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