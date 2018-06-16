The indicator shows the number of points passed. The ENUM_MA_METHOD methods of averaging from enumeration are supported.

Trading using the Impulse indicator is similar to that based on RSI: The indicator analysis consists in searching for divergences, at which the price reaches a new high, while Impulse does not manage to surpass its preceding highest level. This divergence is an indication of an impending reversal.

If the Rindicator then turns down and falls below its most recent trough, then it is said to have completed a "failure swing." This failure swing is considered to confirm the impending reversal.