The Slow Stochastic oscillator shows in a separate window a stochastic calculated as follows:

SSD[i] = SMA(FSK,PeriodD) SSDS[i] = SMA(SSD,Slowing) where: FSK[i] = (min / max) * 100.0, SSD[i] = SMA(FSK,PeriodD), min = close[i] - low[BL], max = high[BH] - low[BL], BH is the highest price index within the range from PeriodK to i, BL is the lowest price index within the range from PeriodK to i, if max = 0, FSK[i] = 50.0

The indicator has five input parameters: