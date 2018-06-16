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Indicators

Volume_Accumulation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Volume Accumulation oscillating indicator shows in a separate window the chart of candlestick volumes calculated by the following formula:

VA = Volume * ((Close - Low) - (High - Close))/(High - Low)

The indicator has no input parameters.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20504

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Smoothed Stochastic Inverse Fisher Transform.

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Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA)

Volume_Accumulation_Percentage Volume_Accumulation_Percentage

Indicator of volumes accumulated within a period.

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William Blau Candlestick Index.