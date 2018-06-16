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Volume_Accumulation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Volume Accumulation oscillating indicator shows in a separate window the chart of candlestick volumes calculated by the following formula:
VA = Volume * ((Close - Low) - (High - Close))/(High - Low)
The indicator has no input parameters.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20504
Volume_Accumulation_Percentage
Indicator of volumes accumulated within a period.Blau_Candlestick_Index
William Blau Candlestick Index.