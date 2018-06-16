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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSIFT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a stochastic inverse Fisher transform smoothed using the Rainbow Smoothing method.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - period;
- Slowing - slowing;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20503
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