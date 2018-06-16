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Indicators

SSIFT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(7)
Published:
SSIFT.mq5 (10.79 KB) view
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This is a stochastic inverse Fisher transform smoothed using the Rainbow Smoothing method.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Slowing - slowing;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20503

KAMA KAMA

Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA)

Price Impulse Price Impulse

The EA waits for the price to pass XXX points within NNN ticks.

Volume_Accumulation Volume_Accumulation

Indicator of volumes accumulated.

Volume_Accumulation_Percentage Volume_Accumulation_Percentage

Indicator of volumes accumulated within a period.