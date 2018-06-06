The Expert Advisor demonstrates the use of functions from the Current Next Futures script, which enables automatic switch to a new futures before expiration. The EA opens a position of the appropriate volume on three instruments, which are specified in input parameters. Negative volume values are used for sell positions, positive ones are for buy positions. A few hours before the expiration of the futures (specified in hours_before_expiration), the EA closes the position and opens a new one on the new futures symbol.





Input Values

Symbol1 - a short name of the first symbol;

- a short name of the first symbol; Symbol2 - a short name of the second symbol;

- a short name of the second symbol; Symbol3 - a short name of the third symbol;

- a short name of the third symbol; Lot1 - volume for the first symbol;

- volume for the first symbol; Lot2 - volume for the second symbol;

- volume for the second symbol; Lot3 - volume for the third symbol;

- volume for the third symbol; hours_before_expiration - how many hours before expiration the EA should switch to a new futures symbols.

Warning: The Expert Advisor has not been tested in real trading. It is designed for use in the Strategy Tester.