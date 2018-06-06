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Futures Portfolio Control Expiration - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Expert Advisor demonstrates the use of functions from the Current Next Futures script, which enables automatic switch to a new futures before expiration. The EA opens a position of the appropriate volume on three instruments, which are specified in input parameters. Negative volume values are used for sell positions, positive ones are for buy positions. A few hours before the expiration of the futures (specified in hours_before_expiration), the EA closes the position and opens a new one on the new futures symbol.
Input Values
- Symbol1 - a short name of the first symbol;
- Symbol2 - a short name of the second symbol;
- Symbol3 - a short name of the third symbol;
- Lot1 - volume for the first symbol;
- Lot2 - volume for the second symbol;
- Lot3 - volume for the third symbol;
- hours_before_expiration - how many hours before expiration the EA should switch to a new futures symbols.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20453
An indicator of trend strength.RSI_With_Step_MA
A smoothed RSI.
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The Expert Advisor trades using levels. It can have a maximum of two positions of each type (Buy and Sell) in the market.