RSI calculated using the specified smoothing type is displayed in a separate window.

It has five input parameters:

RSI period - RSI calculation period;

- RSI calculation period; Step - the range for calculating the positive and the negative components of RSI;

- the range for calculating the positive and the negative components of RSI; MA period - smoothing period;

- smoothing period; MA method - smoothing method;

- smoothing method; MA applied price - price used for the calculation of the smoothing MA.