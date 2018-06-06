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Indicators

RSI_With_Step_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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RSI calculated using the specified smoothing type is displayed in a separate window.

It has five input parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period;
  • Step - the range for calculating the positive and the negative components of RSI;
  • MA period - smoothing period;
  • MA method - smoothing method;
  • MA applied price - price used for the calculation of the smoothing MA.

Calculation:

RSI[i] = 100-(100/(1 + Positive/Negative))

where

Positive, Negative - the sum of positive and negative increments (Diff),
Diff[i] = MA(Period_MA)[i]-MA(Period_MA)[i-Step]

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20451

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