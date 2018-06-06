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RSI_With_Step_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSI calculated using the specified smoothing type is displayed in a separate window.
It has five input parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period;
- Step - the range for calculating the positive and the negative components of RSI;
- MA period - smoothing period;
- MA method - smoothing method;
- MA applied price - price used for the calculation of the smoothing MA.
Calculation:
RSI[i] = 100-(100/(1 + Positive/Negative))
where
Positive, Negative - the sum of positive and negative increments (Diff), Diff[i] = MA(Period_MA)[i]-MA(Period_MA)[i-Step]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20451
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