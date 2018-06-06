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WCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Weighted CCI indicator consists of two CCIs (fast and slow), which are calculated taking into account the ratio of two ATRs (fast and slow) and two maximum overbought/oversold levels. The indicator shows two lines in a separate window: the fast CCI line and the slow CCI line.
It has ten input parameters:
- CCI Fast period - fast CCI calculation period;
- CCI Slow period - slow CCI calculation period;
- Weight - influence of ATR values on CCI values;
- ATR Fast period - fast ATR calculation period;
- ATR Slow period - slow ATR calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for the calculation of two CCIs;
- Overbought max - the maximum overbought value (used in calculations);
- Overbought - the overbought level;
- Oversold - the oversold level;
- Oversold min - the minimum oversold value (used in calculations).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20454
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