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Indicators

Trend_Force - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend_Force.mq5 (11.79 KB) view
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The Trend Force oscillator indicator.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • ATR's period - ATR parameter;
  • ATR's coefficient - ATR parameter.

Calculation:

Trend Force[i] = Up[i]-Dn[i]

where

  • Up[i] - the highest value (MaxPrice-ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i;
  • Dn[i] - the lowest value (MinPrice+ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i;
  • MaxPrice, MinPrice - the highest and the lowest price in the range from (i-ATR_Period+1) to i;
  • ATR - Average True Range value with the period ATR_Period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20452

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