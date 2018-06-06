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Trend_Force - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Trend Force oscillator indicator.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- ATR's period - ATR parameter;
- ATR's coefficient - ATR parameter.
Calculation:
Trend Force[i] = Up[i]-Dn[i]
where
- Up[i] - the highest value (MaxPrice-ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i;
- Dn[i] - the lowest value (MinPrice+ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i;
- MaxPrice, MinPrice - the highest and the lowest price in the range from (i-ATR_Period+1) to i;
- ATR - Average True Range value with the period ATR_Period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20452
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