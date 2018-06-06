Trend_Force - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Trend Force oscillator indicator. The indicator has three input parameters: Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; ATR's period - ATR parameter;

- ATR parameter; ATR's coefficient - ATR parameter. Calculation: Trend Force[i] = Up[i]-Dn[i] where Up[i] - the highest value (MaxPrice-ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i;

- the highest value (MaxPrice-ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i; Dn[i] - the lowest value (MinPrice+ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i;

- the lowest value (MinPrice+ATR_Coeff*ATR) in the range from (i-Period+1) to i; MaxPrice , MinPrice - the highest and the lowest price in the range from (i-ATR_Period+1) to i;

, - the highest and the lowest price in the range from (i-ATR_Period+1) to i; ATR - Average True Range value with the period ATR_Period.