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maximus_vX lite - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: eugene-last.
The MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.
The Expert Advisor determines price consolidation levels. Consolidations are visually displayed as horizontal lines on a chart, forming a kind of a channel. The two upper lines (green) indicate the corridor for BUY positions, and the two lower lines (red) mark a corridor for SELL positions:
The EA tries not to open more than two positions of each type (BUY and SELL). The following rule is used: if there is a position, then the next position of the same type can be opened no earlier than after Trade once in the "timeframe of checked elements" * number of seconds on the History: timeframe of checked elements timeframe.
Input Values
- Trade once in "timeframe of checked elements" - the minimum time interval, after which the second position can be opened (the parameter value is multiplied by History: timeframe of checked elements);
- Minimum indent from to the consolidation line to open a position - the minimum distance from the current consolidation line to position opening level;
- History: range candle (High - Low) - the minimum candlestick size for calculating consolidation;
- History: data count to copy - the number of requested elements for calculating consolidation;
- History: number of checked elements for Max and Min - the number of analyzed elements inside History: data count to copy;
- History: timeframe of checked elements - the timeframe, on which consolidation is calculated;
- Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade calculated as percent of free margin;
- Stop Loss - the stop loss value (50 means 0.00050 on 5-digit quotes and 0.0050 on 4-digit quotes);
- Min profit (percent) - the minimum profit (in percentage), upon reaching which all positions are closed;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Testing results on EURUSD, H1 with default parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20461
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