maximus_vX lite

The author of the idea: eugene-last.

The MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.

The Expert Advisor determines price consolidation levels. Consolidations are visually displayed as horizontal lines on a chart, forming a kind of a channel. The two upper lines (green) indicate the corridor for BUY positions, and the two lower lines (red) mark a corridor for SELL positions:

The EA tries not to open more than two positions of each type (BUY and SELL). The following rule is used: if there is a position, then the next position of the same type can be opened no earlier than after Trade once in the "timeframe of checked elements" * number of seconds on the History: timeframe of checked elements timeframe.





Input Values

Trade once in "timeframe of checked elements" - the minimum time interval, after which the second position can be opened (the parameter value is multiplied by History: timeframe of checked elements );

- the minimum time interval, after which the second position can be opened (the parameter value is multiplied by ); Minimum indent from to the consolidation line to open a position - the minimum distance from the current consolidation line to position opening level;

- the minimum distance from the current consolidation line to position opening level; History: range candle (High - Low) - the minimum candlestick size for calculating consolidation;

- the minimum candlestick size for calculating consolidation; History: data count to copy - the number of requested elements for calculating consolidation;

- the number of requested elements for calculating consolidation; History: number of checked elements for Max and Min - the number of analyzed elements inside History: data count to copy ;

- the number of analyzed elements inside ; History: timeframe of checked elements - the timeframe, on which consolidation is calculated;

- the timeframe, on which consolidation is calculated; Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade calculated as percent of free margin;

- risk per trade calculated as percent of free margin; Stop Loss - the stop loss value (50 means 0.00050 on 5-digit quotes and 0.0050 on 4-digit quotes);

- the stop loss value (50 means 0.00050 on 5-digit quotes and 0.0050 on 4-digit quotes); Min profit (percent) - the minimum profit (in percentage), upon reaching which all positions are closed;

- the minimum profit (in percentage), upon reaching which all positions are closed; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing results on EURUSD, H1 with default parameters: