The indicator shows on a price chart possible support/resistance levels.

Calculation formula: Support[i] = 2*Min - Max, Resistance[i] = 2*Max - Min where Max, Min - the highest and the lowest price in the range from (i-Period) to (i-1)

The indicator has two input parameters:

Period - calculation period (* the range for the calculation of maximum and minimum prices);

- calculation period (* the range for the calculation of maximum and minimum prices); Lines length - the length of the Support/Resistance levels.

* The larger the Period, the wider the area between the support line and the resistance line.

Fig.1. H1, Period = 1





Fig.2. H4, Period = 3





Fig.3. M5, Period = 15 (default)