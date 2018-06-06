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Indicators

Dominant_Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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This trend oscillator displays the dominant direction of Close prices of candlesticks over the specified period.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Method - calculation method.

Calculation:

DC = MA(Diff)

where

Diff = Close - Open

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20441

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