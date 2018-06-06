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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dominant_Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This trend oscillator displays the dominant direction of Close prices of candlesticks over the specified period.
It has two parameters:
- Period - period;
- Method - calculation method.
Calculation:
DC = MA(Diff)
where
Diff = Close - Open
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20441
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