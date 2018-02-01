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Rsi(var) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator was originally developed by Igor Durkin. Quoting his description (originally posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175870)
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So-called normal RSI uses EMA smoothing with period = 2*Length-1 (or Wilder's smoothing with period=Length).
I've developed RSI indicator with my algorithm of calculation.
Now you can use any values for length and any kinds of smoothing.
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This is an MQL5 version of the Expert Advisor described in the article "How to reduce trader's risks" (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4233).Chandelier exit
Chandelier exit indicator is designed to keep traders in a trend and prevent an early exit as long as the trend extends. Typically, the Chandelier Exit will be above prices during a downtrend and below prices during an uptrend.
Rsi(var) with averages.HOPS and LOPS
HOPS and LOPS indicator. The "HOPS" and "LOPS" stand for High Of the Previous Session and Low Of the Previous Sessions.