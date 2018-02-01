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Indicators

Rsi(var) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Igor Durkin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
5954
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Rsi(var).mq5 (16.47 KB) view
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Indicator was originally developed by Igor Durkin. Quoting his description (originally posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175870)

Igor Durkin:

...

So-called normal RSI uses EMA smoothing with period = 2*Length-1 (or Wilder's smoothing with period=Length).

I've developed RSI indicator with my algorithm of calculation.

Now you can use any values for length and any kinds of smoothing.

...

Reduce_risks Reduce_risks

This is an MQL5 version of the Expert Advisor described in the article "How to reduce trader's risks" (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4233).

Chandelier exit Chandelier exit

Chandelier exit indicator is designed to keep traders in a trend and prevent an early exit as long as the trend extends. Typically, the Chandelier Exit will be above prices during a downtrend and below prices during an uptrend.

Rsi(var) with averages Rsi(var) with averages

Rsi(var) with averages.

HOPS and LOPS HOPS and LOPS

HOPS and LOPS indicator. The "HOPS" and "LOPS" stand for High Of the Previous Session and Low Of the Previous Sessions.