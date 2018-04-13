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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hull trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator based on Hull Moving Average.
How it works
- It calculates the Hull Moving Average.
- Uses the slope of so calculated Hull Moving Average as a criteria for a trend.
- Depending on the display type chosen it then draws:
- colored line.
- colored bars.
- colored candles.
- Display type can be set to adjust automatically (depending on the chart type, the indicator will use the appropriate drawing style).
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Schaff Trend Cycle - DEMA
Unlike the original Schaff Trend Cycle, this version is using DEMA MACD for calculation, which makes it "faster" in determining the trend changes and thus producing signals a few bars earlier (which can be significant in "scalping" systems).Schaff Trend Cycle - TEMA
Unlike the original Schaff Trend Cycle, this version is using TEMA MACD for calculation, which makes it "faster" in determining (even compared to DEMA version) the trend changes and thus producing signals a few bars earlier.