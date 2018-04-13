Unlike the original Schaff Trend Cycle, this version is using DEMA MACD for calculation, which makes it "faster" in determining the trend changes and thus producing signals a few bars earlier (which can be significant in "scalping" systems).

Unlike the original Schaff Trend Cycle, this version is using TEMA MACD for calculation, which makes it "faster" in determining (even compared to DEMA version) the trend changes and thus producing signals a few bars earlier.