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Bollinger Bands N positions v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A further development of Bollinger Bands N positions.
An Expert Advisor based on the iBands (Bollinger Bands) indicator. When a signal is received, the EA closes opposite positions (see 'Features' for details).
What's new in version 2
- Stop Loss - the Stop Loss value (0 disables the parameter);
- Take Profit - the Take Profit value (0 disables the parameter);
- Trailing Stop - the Trailing Stop value (0 disables the parameter);
- Trailing Step - trailing step (if "Trailing Stop" is enabled, "Trailing Step" MUST NOT be set to zero!);
- Max positions - a limit on the number of positions (the minimum allowed value is "1" position).
Features
- Works on a new bar;
- The number of positions is not limited;
- If a BUY signal is received, all SELL positions are closed;
- If a SELL signal is received, all BUY positions are closed;
- Before opening an order, a check is performed if there are enough funds for a double lot.
Testing with default parameters on EURUSD, H1, from 2017.06.06 to 2018.04.10:
Input Values
- Trade parameters:
- Lots - the volume of position to open;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - the Stop Loss level;
- Take Profit (in pips) - the Take Profit level;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value
- Max positions - the maximum number of open positions allowed at one time.
- Bollinger Bands parameters:
- period of moving average - period for calculating the average line;
- shift - horizontal shift of the indicator;
- number of standard deviations - number of standard deviations in the indicator;
- type of price - the price used for calculations.
- Arrow parameters - signal visualization parameters:
- color of signs Buy;
- color of signs Sell.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20353
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