Bollinger Bands N positions v2

A further development of Bollinger Bands N positions.

An Expert Advisor based on the iBands (Bollinger Bands) indicator. When a signal is received, the EA closes opposite positions (see 'Features' for details).





What's new in version 2

Stop Loss - the Stop Loss value (0 disables the parameter);

- the Stop Loss value (0 disables the parameter); Take Profit - the Take Profit value (0 disables the parameter);

- the Take Profit value (0 disables the parameter); Trailing Stop - the Trailing Stop value (0 disables the parameter);

- the Trailing Stop value (0 disables the parameter); Trailing Step - trailing step (if "Trailing Stop" is enabled, "Trailing Step" MUST NOT be set to zero!);

- trailing step (if "Trailing Stop" is enabled, "Trailing Step" MUST NOT be set to zero!); Max positions - a limit on the number of positions (the minimum allowed value is "1" position).





Features

Works on a new bar;

The number of positions is not limited;

If a BUY signal is received, all SELL positions are closed;

If a SELL signal is received, all BUY positions are closed;

Before opening an order, a check is performed if there are enough funds for a double lot.

Testing with default parameters on EURUSD, H1, from 2017.06.06 to 2018.04.10:





Input Values