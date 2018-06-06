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Bollinger Bands N positions v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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A further development of Bollinger Bands N positions.

An Expert Advisor based on the iBands (Bollinger Bands) indicator. When a signal is received, the EA closes opposite positions (see 'Features' for details).


What's new in version 2

  • Stop Loss - the Stop Loss value (0 disables the parameter);
  • Take Profit - the Take Profit value (0 disables the parameter);
  • Trailing Stop - the Trailing Stop value (0 disables the parameter);
  • Trailing Step - trailing step (if "Trailing Stop" is enabled, "Trailing Step" MUST NOT be set to zero!);
  • Max positions - a limit on the number of positions (the minimum allowed value is "1" position).


Features

  • Works on a new bar;
  • The number of positions is not limited;
  • If a BUY signal is received, all SELL positions are closed;
  • If a SELL signal is received, all BUY positions are closed;
  • Before opening an order, a check is performed if there are enough funds for a double lot.

Testing with default parameters on EURUSD, H1, from 2017.06.06 to 2018.04.10:

Bollinger Bands N positions v2


Input Values

  • Trade parameters:
    • Lots - the volume of position to open;
    • Stop Loss (in pips) - the Stop Loss level;
    • Take Profit (in pips) - the Take Profit level;
    • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value
    • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value
    • Max positions - the maximum number of open positions allowed at one time.
  • Bollinger Bands parameters:
    • period of moving average - period for calculating the average line;
    • shift - horizontal shift of the indicator;
    • number of standard deviations - number of standard deviations in the indicator;
    • type of price - the price used for calculations.
  • Arrow parameters - signal visualization parameters:
    • color of signs Buy;
    • color of signs Sell.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20353

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