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Indicators

Dots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Dots.mq5 (9.75 KB) view
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A simple signal indicator.

When the direction of the moving average, which is calculated using Close prices, changes, a signal arrow is drawn on the chart:

  • If the direction of the Moving Average changes from down- to upward, a Buy arrow is added below the price. If direction changes from up- to downward, a sell arrow is added above the price.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - MA calculation period
  • Method - MA calculation method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20363

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