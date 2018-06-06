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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple signal indicator.
When the direction of the moving average, which is calculated using Close prices, changes, a signal arrow is drawn on the chart:
- If the direction of the Moving Average changes from down- to upward, a Buy arrow is added below the price. If direction changes from up- to downward, a sell arrow is added above the price.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - MA calculation period
- Method - MA calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20363
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