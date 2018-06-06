CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Min_Max_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5522
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A simple indicator, which marks candlesticks with the maximum and minimum volume over a given period on a price chart.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.
A candlestick having the maximum volume for a given period, is marked with a signal dot above the candlestick, the one having the minimum volume is marked with a dot below.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20364

Dots Dots

A signal indicator based on the Moving Average

Bollinger Bands N positions v2 Bollinger Bands N positions v2

Signals are generated by the iBands, Bollinger Bands indicator. When a signal is received, opposite positions are closed.

T3_MA T3_MA

A moving average by Tim Tillson

Positive_Negative_Volume Positive_Negative_Volume

An indicator of volumes relative to the positive/negative price increment