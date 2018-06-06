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Min_Max_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple indicator, which marks candlesticks with the maximum and minimum volume over a given period on a price chart.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
A candlestick having the maximum volume for a given period, is marked with a signal dot above the candlestick, the one having the minimum volume is marked with a dot below.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20364
Dots
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An indicator of volumes relative to the positive/negative price increment