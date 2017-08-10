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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bollinger Bands N positions - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5426
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Fafar.forex (the beginning of the related discussion #103)
MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.
Features
- Works on a new bar;
- The number of positions is not limited;
- If a BUY signal is received, all SELL positions are closed;
- If a SELL signal is received, all BUY positions are closed;
- Before opening an order, a check is performed if there are enough funds for a double lot.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18311
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