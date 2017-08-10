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Bollinger Bands N positions - expert for MetaTrader 5

Fafar.forex | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5426
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
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The author of the idea: Fafar.forex (the beginning of the related discussion )

MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.


Features

  • Works on a new bar;
  • The number of positions is not limited;
  • If a BUY signal is received, all SELL positions are closed;
  • If a SELL signal is received, all BUY positions are closed;
  • Before opening an order, a check is performed if there are enough funds for a double lot.

Bollinger Bands N positions

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18311

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