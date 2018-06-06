The indicator shows on a chart High and Low levels over the specified time interval, which is set as hours and minutes of the period beginning and end.

The indicator shows two zones: "period" and "area". When the price is in the period zone, the values of the High and Low levels are recalculated.

The indicator allows setting:

the hour and minute of the beginning of the "period" zone

the hour and minute of the end of the "period" zone

the hour and minute of the end of the "area"

The "area" zone begins right after the end of the "period" zone

It has five input parameters:

"Period" Hour begin - the hour of the beginning of the period zone

- the hour of the beginning of the period zone "Period" Minutes begin - the minute of the beginning of the period zone

- the minute of the beginning of the period zone "Period" Hour end - the hour of the end of the period zone

- the hour of the end of the period zone "Period" Minutes end - the minute of the end of the period zone

- the minute of the end of the period zone "Area" Hour end - the hour of the end of the area zone

- the hour of the end of the area zone "Area" Minutes end - the minute of the end of the area zone

Fig.1. "Period" from 00:00 to 05:00, "Area" to 23:00 on the H1 chart









Fig.2. "Period" from 00:00 to 05:00, "Area" to 23:00 on the M15 chart