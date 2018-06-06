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Indicators

Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Breakout.mq5 (19.84 KB) view
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The indicator shows on a chart High and Low levels over the specified time interval, which is set as hours and minutes of the period beginning and end.

The indicator shows two zones: "period" and "area". When the price is in the period zone, the values of the High and Low levels are recalculated.

The indicator allows setting:

  • the hour and minute of the beginning of the "period" zone
  • the hour and minute of the end of the "period" zone
  • the hour and minute of the end of the "area"
    The "area" zone begins right after the end of the "period" zone

It has five input parameters:

  • "Period" Hour begin - the hour of the beginning of the period zone
  • "Period" Minutes begin - the minute of the beginning of the period zone
  • "Period" Hour end - the hour of the end of the period zone
  • "Period" Minutes end - the minute of the end of the period zone
  • "Area" Hour end - the hour of the end of the area zone
  • "Area" Minutes end - the minute of the end of the area zone

Fig.1. "Period" from 00:00 to 05:00, "Area" to 23:00 on the H1 chart



Fig.2. "Period" from 00:00 to 05:00, "Area" to 23:00 on the M15 chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20343

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