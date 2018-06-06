Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 24836
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is drawn as two lines and a histogram:
- TD Index - the trend index;
- Direction - trend direction line;
- Signal - trade direction histogram.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Possible interpretation of the indicator
- If the histogram points upwards, buying is preferred; if downwards — selling is preferred.
- The intersection of the TD Index and Direction lines, intersection of Direction and zero, as well as a change in direction can also be a signal to open a position in the direction indicated by the histogram.
- If trading implies opening of counter-trend positions (trading on rollbacks), then a change in the line direction counter to the histogram direction can serve as a signal to open a counter-trend position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20323
Trend_Percentage
Trend_Percentage - the ratio of bulls and bears.Unsmoothed_RSI
The unsmoothed RSI indicator.