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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Unsmoothed_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows a line of the unsmoothed RSI in a separate chart window.
It has four input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Interpretation of the indicator is similar to the standard RSI.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20325
Trend_Percentage
Trend_Percentage - the ratio of bulls and bears.TDI
The Trend Detection Index.