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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DSP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Detrended Synthetic Price oscillator shows price movement trends without taking into account the trend component. It is calculated as the difference between EMA and a half-period EMA.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Half-period MA - the period of the "half-period" moving average;
- Method - Moving Average calculation method;
- Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.
If the period of the half-period MA is 10, the period of the second MA is equal to 10 * 2 = 20.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20319
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