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Indicators

DSP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
DSP.mq5 (8.5 KB) view
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The Detrended Synthetic Price oscillator shows price movement trends without taking into account the trend component. It is calculated as the difference between EMA and a half-period EMA.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Half-period MA - the period of the "half-period" moving average;
  • Method - Moving Average calculation method;
  • Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.
If the period of the half-period MA is 10, the period of the second MA is equal to 10 * 2 = 20.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20319

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The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator with configurable parameters.

APR APR

Average Period Range - an indicator of the average daily range.

POB POB

Point of Balance (POB).

TDI TDI

The Trend Detection Index.