The Detrended Synthetic Price oscillator shows price movement trends without taking into account the trend component. It is calculated as the difference between EMA and a half-period EMA.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Half-period MA - the period of the "half-period" moving average;

- the period of the "half-period" moving average; Method - Moving Average calculation method;

- Moving Average calculation method; Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.

If the period of the half-period MA is 10, the period of the second MA is equal to 10 * 2 = 20.