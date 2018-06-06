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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the percentage ratio of bullish and bearish bars in the given interval.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20324
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