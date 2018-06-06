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Indicators

Trend_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator shows the percentage ratio of bullish and bearish bars in the given interval.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20324

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The Trend Detection Index.

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