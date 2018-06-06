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Indicators

POB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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POB.mq5 (13.5 KB) view
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The Point of Balance indicator.

It is calculated by the following formula:

BL =(MinH+MaxH)/2,
BR =(MinL+MaxL)/2,
POB =(BL+BR)/2,

where

  • MinH, MaxH - is the maximum and minimum of HIGH prices over the period;
  • MinL, MaxL - is the maximum and minimum of LOW prices over the period.

The indicator has one input parameter:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20320

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