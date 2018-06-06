Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
POB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4846
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Point of Balance indicator.
It is calculated by the following formula:
BL =(MinH+MaxH)/2, BR =(MinL+MaxL)/2, POB =(BL+BR)/2,
where
- MinH, MaxH - is the maximum and minimum of HIGH prices over the period;
- MinL, MaxL - is the maximum and minimum of LOW prices over the period.
The indicator has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20320
DSP
Detrended Synthetic Price (DSP) OscillatorCustomizable_Awesome_Oscillator
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator with configurable parameters.
TDI
The Trend Detection Index.Trend_Percentage
Trend_Percentage - the ratio of bulls and bears.