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Indicators

APR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
APR.mq5 (14.48 KB) view
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The indicator displays the average range for the specified period.

It can show two types of ranges:

  1. High/Low;
  2. Open/Close.

Two modes for rendering results are available:

  1. Absolute values;
  2. Relative values (percentage).

It has four input parameters:

  • Timeframe - the timeframe for which the range is shown;
  • Period - the period (range) for which data are shown;
  • Applied price - prices of the ranges
    • High/Low;
    • Open/Close.
  • Calculation mode - calculation and display mode:
    • Absolute - absolute values;
    • Relative - percentage values.

Fig.1. The daily range on H4

Fig.1. The daily range on H4

Fig.2. The range of H12 on H4

Fig.2. The range of H12 on H4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20317

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