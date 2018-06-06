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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
APR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the average range for the specified period.
It can show two types of ranges:
- High/Low;
- Open/Close.
Two modes for rendering results are available:
- Absolute values;
- Relative values (percentage).
It has four input parameters:
- Timeframe - the timeframe for which the range is shown;
- Period - the period (range) for which data are shown;
- Applied price - prices of the ranges
- High/Low;
- Open/Close.
- Calculation mode - calculation and display mode:
- Absolute - absolute values;
- Relative - percentage values.
Fig.1. The daily range on H4
Fig.2. The range of H12 on H4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20317
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