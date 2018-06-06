The indicator displays the average range for the specified period.

It can show two types of ranges:

High/Low; Open/Close.

Two modes for rendering results are available:

Absolute values; Relative values (percentage).

It has four input parameters:

Timeframe - the timeframe for which the range is shown;

- the timeframe for which the range is shown; Period - the period (range) for which data are shown;

- the period (range) for which data are shown; Applied price - prices of the ranges High/Low; Open/Close.

- prices of the ranges Calculation mode - calculation and display mode: Absolute - absolute values; Relative - percentage values.

- calculation and display mode:

Fig.1. The daily range on H4

Fig.2. The range of H12 on H4