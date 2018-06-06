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Indicators

HLBands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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HLBands.mq5 (25.82 KB) view
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The indicator displays on the chart the Open, High and Low levels of the period specified in parameters.

You can choose between two level display modes:

  1. High/Low;
  2. Open/Close.

and two level update modes:

  1. Only at the opening of the first candlestick of the selected period (showing High, Low and Open of the first candlestick of the specified timeframe);
  2. Showing levels of the entire period of the specified timeframe.

It also allows setting the period to display levels on the chart.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Bands period - the period of displayed levels;
  • Bands Update - mode for updating levels:
    • at the opening of the bar - only the current bar of the selected timeframe is updated, after that levels remain unchanged on all bars of the selected period;
    • always - levels are updated when the price exceeds previous levels, i.e. minimum/maximum levels for the whole period are shown.
  • Bands Applied price - the open line of the selected period is always displayed, you can choose between two level display modes: the High/Low levels of candlesticks and the Open/Close levels of candlesticks.

Fig.1. The D1 period on the H4 chart, High/Low levels, update mode "always"

Fig.1. The D1 period on the H4 chart, High/Low levels, update mode "always"

Fig.2. The D1 period on the H4 chart, High/Low levels, update only at the first bar of the period

Fig.2. The D1 period on the H4 chart, High/Low levels, update only at the first bar of the period

Fig.3. The D1 period on the H4 chart, Open/Close levels, update mode "always"

Fig.3. The D1 period on the H4 chart, Open/Close levels, update mode "always"

Fig.4. The D1 period on the H4 chart, Open/Close levels, update only at the first bar of the period

Fig.4. The D1 period on the H4 chart, Open/Close levels, update only at the first bar of the period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20310

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