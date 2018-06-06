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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EA Stop Order - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Author of the idea: Vladimir Khlystov, MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor places a grid of pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. When the profit reaches or exceeds Profit purpose, all positions are closed and all pending orders are deleted. After that the cycle is repeated anew.
Input Values
- Profit purpose (in money) - profit target in money;
- Use Buy stop - enable/disable Buy Stop orders;
- Use Sell stop - enable/disable Sell Stop orders;
- Maximum pending orders - the maximum number of orders of each type;
- StopLoss ("0" -> off);
- TakeProfit ("0" -> off);
- Distance from current price - distance from the current price;
- Lots - the lot size of the first order;
- Lot Ratio - lot increase ratio; if you do not want to increase lot, set the parameter to 1.0;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Example of testing in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode on EURUSD:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20304
Highest Lowest
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A trend oscillator.