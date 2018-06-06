EA Stop Order

Author of the idea: Vladimir Khlystov, MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor places a grid of pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. When the profit reaches or exceeds Profit purpose, all positions are closed and all pending orders are deleted. After that the cycle is repeated anew.





Input Values

Profit purpose (in money) - profit target in money;

(in money) - profit target in money; Use Buy stop - enable/disable Buy Stop orders;

- enable/disable Buy Stop orders; Use Sell stop - enable/disable Sell Stop orders;

- enable/disable Sell Stop orders; Maximum pending orders - the maximum number of orders of each type;

- the maximum number of orders of each type; StopLoss ("0" -> off) ;

; TakeProfit ("0" -> off) ;

; Distance from current price - distance from the current price;

- distance from the current price; Lots - the lot size of the first order;

- the lot size of the first order; Lot Ratio - lot increase ratio; if you do not want to increase lot, set the parameter to 1.0;

- lot increase ratio; if you do not want to increase lot, set the parameter to 1.0; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of testing in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode on EURUSD: