CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Customizable_Awesome_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5044
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator is a variation of Awesome Oscillator (AO) with the possibility to customize parameters:

  • MA Fast period - fast Moving Average period;
  • MA Slow period - slow Moving Average period;
  • Method - Moving Average calculation method;
  • Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.

Fig.1. Simple MA

Fig.1. Simple MA

Fig.2. Exponential MA

Fig.2. Exponential MA

Fig.3. Smoothed MA

Fig.3. Smoothed MA

Fig.4. Linear Weighted MA

Fig.4. Linear Weighted MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20318

APR APR

Average Period Range - an indicator of the average daily range.

HLBands HLBands

An indicator of daily levels.

DSP DSP

Detrended Synthetic Price (DSP) Oscillator

POB POB

Point of Balance (POB).