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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Customizable_Awesome_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is a variation of Awesome Oscillator (AO) with the possibility to customize parameters:
- MA Fast period - fast Moving Average period;
- MA Slow period - slow Moving Average period;
- Method - Moving Average calculation method;
- Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.
Fig.1. Simple MA
Fig.2. Exponential MA
Fig.3. Smoothed MA
Fig.4. Linear Weighted MA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20318