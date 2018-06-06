This indicator is a variation of Awesome Oscillator (AO) with the possibility to customize parameters:

MA Fast period - fast Moving Average period;

- fast Moving Average period; MA Slow period - slow Moving Average period;

- slow Moving Average period; Method - Moving Average calculation method;

- Moving Average calculation method; Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.

Fig.1. Simple MA

Fig.2. Exponential MA

Fig.3. Smoothed MA

Fig.4. Linear Weighted MA