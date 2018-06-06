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TTMS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Trade The Markets Squeeze indicator. The main idea is to trade only when Bollinger Bands are located within Keltner Bands and thus form trade zones.
The indicator is drawn as a histogram with signal labels along the center line. It has seven configurable parameters:
- BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period;
- BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation;
- Keltner period - Keltner Bands calculation period;
- Keltner smooth period - Keltner Bands smoothing period;
- Keltner smooth method - Keltner Bands smoothing method;
- Keltner deviation - Keltner Bands deviation;
- Signal label size - the size for signal labels.
Interpretation: when the signal labels are colored, it means a trading zone is found. Trades should be performed in accordance with direction indicators, the moving average, the intersection of Bollinger Bands or MAs, etc.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20273
UI
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A trend oscillator.