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RTL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Recursive Trendline (RTL) indicator shows the trend as a recursive line.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculation formula:
RTL[i] = (1 - Alpha)*RTL[i-1] + Alpha*(Price[i] + b0[i] - b0[i-1]), TOSC[i] = (RTL[i] - EMA(Period, Price))
where
Alpha = 2/(Period + 1) b0[i] = (1 - Alpha)*b0[i-1] + Price[i]
Possible interpretation: if the line is below the price - Buy, if the line is above the price - Sell.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20271
PVT
Price Volume Trend (PVT) is an indicator of price trend and volume, similar to the standard On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator.Period_Open_Line
The indicator shows the open price of a period.