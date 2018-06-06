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Indicators

TOSC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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TOSC.mq5 (9.47 KB) view
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The TOSC oscillator indicator. It shows the difference between the exponential moving average and the recursive trendline.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20272

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