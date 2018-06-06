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JP Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is an oscillator calculated by the following formula:
JPO = MA(close[period] - (close[period-1]/2 + close[period-2]/2)) - (0 - (close[period] - close[period-4]))
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Smoothing - enable or disable smoothing (Yes/No).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20275
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