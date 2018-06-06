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Indicators

JP Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
JpOscillator.mq5 (13.61 KB) view
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This indicator is an oscillator calculated by the following formula:

JPO = MA(close[period] - (close[period-1]/2 + close[period-2]/2)) - (0 - (close[period] - close[period-4]))

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Smoothing - enable or disable smoothing (Yes/No).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20275

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