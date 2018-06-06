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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
UI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ulcer Index (UI) shows the volatility decrease risk. It indicates lowering volatility, i.e. a possible drawdown or recovery within a given period.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Inverse pair - inverse calculation;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
The higher the indicator value, the greater the probability of volatility decrease.
Fig.1. Direct calculation
Fig.2. Inverse calculation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20274
JP Oscillator
A trend oscillator.Highest Lowest
The Highest Lowest indicator searches for bars having High above the High of bars on the left and on the right, as well as bars having Low below the Low of bars on the left and on the right. Uses the DRAW_ARROW style.