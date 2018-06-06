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Indicators

UI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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UI.mq5 (19.21 KB) view
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Ulcer Index (UI) shows the volatility decrease risk. It indicates lowering volatility, i.e. a possible drawdown or recovery within a given period.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Inverse pair - inverse calculation;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.
The higher the indicator value, the greater the probability of volatility decrease.

Fig.1. Direct calculation

Fig.1. Direct calculation

Fig.2. Inverse calculation

Fig.2. Inverse calculation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20274

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