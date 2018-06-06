Ulcer Index (UI) shows the volatility decrease risk. It indicates lowering volatility, i.e. a possible drawdown or recovery within a given period.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Inverse pair - inverse calculation;

- inverse calculation; Applied price - price used for calculations.

The higher the indicator value, the greater the probability of volatility decrease.

Fig.1. Direct calculation

Fig.2. Inverse calculation