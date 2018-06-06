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PVT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Price Volume Trend (PVT) is an indicator of price trend and volume, similar to the standard On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator.
The amount of the volume to be added to the current value is determined by the volume, by which prices have risen or fallen relative to the previous day's Close.
The indicator has no configurable parameters.
Calculation formula:
PVT = ((Close - Close(-1)) / Close(-1)) * TickVolume + PVT(-1)
Interpretation of indicator values is similar to standard On Balance Volume and Accumulation/Distribution (AD).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20270
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