A simple indicator. Shows the line of the opening of a period specified in settings.

It has one input parameter:

Timeframe - the timeframe, for which the indicator displays the open price.

Fig.1. The H4 open price displayed on the M30 chart

Fig.2. The D1 open price displayed on the H4 chart

Fig.3. The W1 open price displayed on the H4 chart

Fig.4. The MN1 open price displayed on the W1 chart