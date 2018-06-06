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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Period_Open_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple indicator. Shows the line of the opening of a period specified in settings.
It has one input parameter:
- Timeframe - the timeframe, for which the indicator displays the open price.
Fig.1. The H4 open price displayed on the M30 chart
Fig.2. The D1 open price displayed on the H4 chart
Fig.3. The W1 open price displayed on the H4 chart
Fig.4. The MN1 open price displayed on the W1 chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20269
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