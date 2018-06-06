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Indicators

MA_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MA_Difference.mq5 (13.31 KB) view
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The MA_Difference trend indicator displays the absolute difference between:

  1. the price and the MA1
  2. the price and the MA2
  3. MA1 and MA2

The indicator has nine input parameters:

  • MA1 period - MA1 calculation period;
  • MA1 method - MA1 calculation method;
  • MA2 period - MA2 calculation period;
  • MA2 method - MA2 calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for the calculation of two MAs;
  • Absolute difference - display the difference as an absolute value (Yes/No);
  • Show difference MA1/MA2 - whether to display the Difference line (Yes/No);
  • Show MA1 - whether to display the MA1 line (Yes/No);
  • Show MA2 - whether to display the MA2 line (Yes/No).
Indicator values can be interpreted similar to the standard ADX: high values of MA1 and MA2 point to the presence of a trend, low values indicate consolidation. The Difference line can be used as a threshold for determining high values of MA1 and MA2.

Fig.1. The difference in absolute values

Fig.1. The difference in absolute values

Fig.2. The difference in relative values

Fig.2. The difference in relative values

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20268

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