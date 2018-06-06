The MA_Difference trend indicator displays the absolute difference between:

the price and the MA1 the price and the MA2 MA1 and MA2

The indicator has nine input parameters:

MA1 period - MA1 calculation period;

- MA1 calculation period; MA1 method - MA1 calculation method;

- MA1 calculation method; MA2 period - MA2 calculation period;

- MA2 calculation period; MA2 method - MA2 calculation method;

- MA2 calculation method; Applied price - price used for the calculation of two MAs;

- price used for the calculation of two MAs; Absolute difference - display the difference as an absolute value (Yes/No);

- display the difference as an absolute value (Yes/No); Show difference MA1/MA2 - whether to display the Difference line (Yes/No);

- whether to display the Difference line (Yes/No); Show MA1 - whether to display the MA1 line (Yes/No);

- whether to display the MA1 line (Yes/No); Show MA2 - whether to display the MA2 line (Yes/No).

Indicator values can be interpreted similar to the standard ADX: high values of MA1 and MA2 point to the presence of a trend, low values indicate consolidation. The Difference line can be used as a threshold for determining high values of MA1 and MA2.

Fig.1. The difference in absolute values

Fig.2. The difference in relative values