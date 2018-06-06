CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SHL_MA_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5368
Rating:
(13)
Published:
SHL_MA_Band.mq5 (18.56 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is a variation of Bollinger Bands and Envelopes, based on two smoothed moving averages calculated by the Linear Regression method (LSMA Linear regression MA).

This is a version of the HL_MA_Band indicator with an additional smoothing.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - LSMA calculation period;
  • Method - LSMA smoothing method.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20263

HL_MA_Band HL_MA_Band

A trend indicator: High/Low Linear regression band.

LR_MACD LR_MACD

MACD based on the Linear regression MA.

Cumulative_Volume Cumulative_Volume

A volume indicator with different types of data representation.

MA_Difference MA_Difference

An oscillator indicator showing a difference between MA and the price.