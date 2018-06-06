Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SHL_MA_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5368
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is a variation of Bollinger Bands and Envelopes, based on two smoothed moving averages calculated by the Linear Regression method (LSMA Linear regression MA).
This is a version of the HL_MA_Band indicator with an additional smoothing.
It has two parameters:
- Period - LSMA calculation period;
- Method - LSMA smoothing method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20263
HL_MA_Band
A trend indicator: High/Low Linear regression band.LR_MACD
MACD based on the Linear regression MA.
Cumulative_Volume
A volume indicator with different types of data representation.MA_Difference
An oscillator indicator showing a difference between MA and the price.