This oscillator indicator provides an interesting method for presenting volume data. It displays the total volume over the selected period.

Volume data can be represented in several ways:

Combined Absolute Relative

Separated Absolute Relative



Volumes can be displayed in relative or absolute values, as well as in a combined or a separated way.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Combined - show data either in a combined or in a separated way (Yes/No);

- show data either in a combined or in a separated way (Yes/No); Relative - choose between relative/absolute values (Yes/No).

Fig.1. Combined, relative representation





Fig.2. Combined, non-relative representation





Fig.3. Non-combined, relative representation





Fig.4. Non-combined, non-relative representation