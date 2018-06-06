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Indicators

Cumulative_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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This oscillator indicator provides an interesting method for presenting volume data. It displays the total volume over the selected period.

Volume data can be represented in several ways:

  • Combined
    • Absolute
    • Relative
  • Separated
    • Absolute
    • Relative

Volumes can be displayed in relative or absolute values, as well as in a combined or a separated way.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Combined - show data either in a combined or in a separated way (Yes/No);
  • Relative - choose between relative/absolute values (Yes/No).

Fig.1. Combined, relative representation


Fig.2. Combined, non-relative representation


Fig.3. Non-combined, relative representation


Fig.4. Non-combined, non-relative representation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20267

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