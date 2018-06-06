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Cumulative_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This oscillator indicator provides an interesting method for presenting volume data. It displays the total volume over the selected period.
Volume data can be represented in several ways:
- Combined
- Absolute
- Relative
- Separated
- Absolute
- Relative
Volumes can be displayed in relative or absolute values, as well as in a combined or a separated way.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Combined - show data either in a combined or in a separated way (Yes/No);
- Relative - choose between relative/absolute values (Yes/No).
Fig.1. Combined, relative representation
Fig.2. Combined, non-relative representation
Fig.3. Non-combined, relative representation
Fig.4. Non-combined, non-relative representation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20267
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