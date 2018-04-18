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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LRL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A Moving Average calculated by linear regression.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20217
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