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Indicators

LRL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
LRL.mq5 (7.71 KB) view
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A Moving Average calculated by linear regression.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20217

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