A signal histogram indicator. Draws a histogram with signal marks in a separate window. The histogram has three colors to determine buying, selling and the neutral state. Signal marks are drawn to indicate the change or completion of the current trend.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - MA calculation period;

- MA calculation period; First Range period - the first range (10 days by default);

- the first range (10 days by default); Second Range period - the second range (40 days by default).