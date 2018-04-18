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Indicators

XBarClearCloseTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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A trend state indicator. It is a signal modification of the trend indicator of the same name.

It has only one input parameter:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.

The indicator displays color marks on a chart indicating the trend state. Six types of marks are possible:

  1. Strongly up - a strong uptrend;
  2. Up - an uptrend;
  3. Uncertainly up - an uncertain uptrend (rollback/consolidation after an uptrend);
  4. Strongly down - a strong downtrend;
  5. Down - a downtrend;
  6. Uncertainly down - an uncertain downtrend (rollback/consolidation after an uptrend).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20219

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