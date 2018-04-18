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XBarClearCloseTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A trend state indicator. It is a signal modification of the trend indicator of the same name.
It has only one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
The indicator displays color marks on a chart indicating the trend state. Six types of marks are possible:
- Strongly up - a strong uptrend;
- Up - an uptrend;
- Uncertainly up - an uncertain uptrend (rollback/consolidation after an uptrend);
- Strongly down - a strong downtrend;
- Down - a downtrend;
- Uncertainly down - an uncertain downtrend (rollback/consolidation after an uptrend).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20219
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