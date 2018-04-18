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Indicators

LR_Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
LR_Ratio.mq5 (10.32 KB) view
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An oscillator indicator. Shows the ratio of two moving averages constructed by the linear regression method.

There indicator has three adjustable parameters:

  • Period LSMA first - period of the first LSMA;
  • Period LSMA second - period of the second LSMA;
  • Applied price - price used for the calculation of the two LSMAs.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20218

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