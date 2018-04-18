Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LR_Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4146
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An oscillator indicator. Shows the ratio of two moving averages constructed by the linear regression method.
There indicator has three adjustable parameters:
- Period LSMA first - period of the first LSMA;
- Period LSMA second - period of the second LSMA;
- Applied price - price used for the calculation of the two LSMAs.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20218
LRL
Linear regression line (LSMA) - a moving average calculated by the linear regression method.HA EMA3 Indicator
A Moving Average based on Heiken Ashi candlesticks.
XBarClearCloseTrend
A trend signal indicator.Conqueror
A signal indicator for opening/closing positions.