X Bar Clear Close Trend

To define the trend reversal, the indicator does not use any Moving Averages, or parameters connected with the distance passed by the price. The only criteria is the breakthrough of maximums / minimums of the previous bars.



More particularly:

reversal upwards is formed, if the current bar closing is higher than high of previous (x-1) bars.

reversal downwards is formed, if the current bar closing is lower than low of previous (x-1) bars.

EURUSD D1. The number of bars in the pattern is 10:



Recommendations: