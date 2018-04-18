SV v.4.2.5

Author of the idea: Evgeny, MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor opens no more than one position per day. Conditions for opening a position are checked at the specified time. The EA searches for the highest high price and the lowest low price in the Analyzed interval. The EA takes into account Shift of the interval from the current moment.

Additional conditions: analysis of the position of the found prices (highest price and lowest price) relative to two Moving Averages: "Fast" and "Slow".





Recommendations for Optimization

Use only the following parameters during the initial optimization: Start hour, Shift and Analyzed interval.





Input Parameters

Use Manual setting ("true" -> "Lots", "false" -> "Risk") - enable/disable manual lot setting;

- enable/disable manual lot setting; Lots - manually set lot;

- manually set lot; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value

- Stop Loss value Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value

- Take Profit value Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value

- trailing value Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value

- trailing step value Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade (if Use Manual setting == false);

- risk per trade (if == false); Start hour - trading start hour;

- trading start hour; Start minute - trading start minute;

- trading start minute; Shift - shift for the analyzed interval;

- shift for the analyzed interval; Analyzed interval - the width of the analyzed interval;

- the width of the analyzed interval;

Parameters of the "Fast" Moving Average: MA Fast: averaging period; MA Fast: horizontal shift; MA Fast: smoothing type; MA Fast: type of price.



Parameters of the "Slow" Moving Average: MA Slow: averaging period; MA Slow: horizontal shift; MA Slow: smoothing type; MA Slow: type of price.



magic number - Expert Advisor's unique identifier.

Testing on USDJPY, H1: