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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StochasticMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two indicators in one: Momentum and Stochastic:
- If smoothing is applied, it is an Average Stochastic Momentum (ASM);
- If not, it is a Stochastic Momentum (SM).
The indicator has eight configurable parameters:
- Period - period of Stochastic;
- Signal - period of the signal line;
- Method - signal line calculation method;
- Smooth - enable or disable smoothing (Yes/No);
- First MA period - the period for the calculation of the initial smoothing MA;
- First MA method - the method of the calculation of the initial smoothing MA;
- Second MA period - the period for the calculation of the second smoothing MA;
- Second MA method - the method of the calculation of the second smoothing MA.
Fig.1 Average Stochastic Momentum (with smoothing)
Fig.2 Stochastic Momentum (no smoothing)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20160
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