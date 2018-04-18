Two indicators in one: Momentum and Stochastic:

If smoothing is applied, it is an Average Stochastic Momentum (ASM);

If not, it is a Stochastic Momentum (SM).

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

Period - period of Stochastic;

- period of Stochastic; Signal - period of the signal line;

- period of the signal line; Method - signal line calculation method;

- signal line calculation method; Smooth - enable or disable smoothing (Yes/No);

- enable or disable smoothing (Yes/No); First MA period - the period for the calculation of the initial smoothing MA;

- the period for the calculation of the initial smoothing MA; First MA method - the method of the calculation of the initial smoothing MA;

- the method of the calculation of the initial smoothing MA; Second MA period - the period for the calculation of the second smoothing MA;

- the period for the calculation of the second smoothing MA; Second MA method - the method of the calculation of the second smoothing MA.

Fig.1 Average Stochastic Momentum (with smoothing)





Fig.2 Stochastic Momentum (no smoothing)