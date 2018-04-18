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Indicators

StochasticMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Two indicators in one: Momentum and Stochastic:

  • If smoothing is applied, it is an Average Stochastic Momentum (ASM);
  • If not, it is a Stochastic Momentum (SM).

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • Period - period of Stochastic;
  • Signal - period of the signal line;
  • Method - signal line calculation method;
  • Smooth - enable or disable smoothing (Yes/No);
  • First MA period - the period for the calculation of the initial smoothing MA;
  • First MA method - the method of the calculation of the initial smoothing MA;
  • Second MA period - the period for the calculation of the second smoothing MA;
  • Second MA method - the method of the calculation of the second smoothing MA.

Fig.1 Average Stochastic Momentum (with smoothing)

Fig.1 Average Stochastic Momentum (with smoothing)


Fig.2 Stochastic Momentum (no smoothing)

Fig.2 Stochastic Momentum (no smoothing)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20160

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