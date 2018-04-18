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Indicators

CCI_Dots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
CCI_Dots.mq5 (11.75 KB) view
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The indicator adds signal marks to a price chart when the CCI indicator crosses its zero line. If CCI crosses the zero line upwards, a dot is added below the candlestick, if downwards the dot is above the candlestick.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;
  • CCI applied price - price used for CCI calculation;
  • MA period - period of the moving average for the calculation of the distance from the candlestick's High or Low to placing signal marks.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20158

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