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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI_Dots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator adds signal marks to a price chart when the CCI indicator crosses its zero line. If CCI crosses the zero line upwards, a dot is added below the candlestick, if downwards the dot is above the candlestick.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;
- CCI applied price - price used for CCI calculation;
- MA period - period of the moving average for the calculation of the distance from the candlestick's High or Low to placing signal marks.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20158
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